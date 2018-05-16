Global Oil Costs Push up Gasoline, Diesel Prices at Home

Rising global oil costs have pushed domestic diesel and kerosene prices to their highest levels this year. Gasoline prices have risen for a third week.



According to Opinet, a Website on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the price of regular gasoline sold at gas stations nationwide rose by seven won to over one-thousand-562 won per liter in the second week of May.



The price has been rising since the third week of April and is nearing this year's previous record high posted in the second week of February.



Diesel and kerosene prices also continued steep growth in the past few weeks to reach the highest levels so far this year.



This week, the price of diesel oil for cars rose five-point-five won to one-thousand-363 won while kerosene sold at 910-point-nine won, up two-point-nine won from last week.



The National Oil Corporation said that rise in domestic prices are expected to continue for the time being as global oil costs are on the rise due to geopolitical risks over Iran and Venezuela and decreased stockpiles of crude oil and oil products in the United States.