S. Korea's Producer Prices Up in April

South Korea's producer prices rose slightly in April on increasing crude oil prices.



According to data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) Monday, the producer price index -- a barometer of future consumer inflation -- came to 104-point-13 last month, up one tenth of a percent from a month earlier.



The index rose one-point-six percent year-on-year last month, marking the 18th consecutive month of gains.



A BOK official attributed the rise to an eight-point-eight percent jump in crude oil prices last month.



Prices of agricultural products, which pushed up producer prices early this year, fell one-point-one percent in April, posing a decrease for the second consecutive month.

