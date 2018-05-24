Saudi Arabia Assures S. Korea of Stable Oil Supply

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has promised to make efforts to provide a stable oil supply to South Korea amid the continuing increase in crude oil prices.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that Minister Paik Un-gyu and the Saudi minister discussed the latest developments in the global oil market by telephone on Friday.



During the phone talks, Al-Falih said his government will provide full support for a stable oil supply to South Korea, one of its major buyers.



The Saudi minister reportedly said that he does not want shocks in the global oil market, but there is little need to increase production until the end of this year, considering the current supply and demand.



In a Twitter post on Thursday, Al-Falih said he had called his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Russia, India as well as South Korea, to "coordinate global action to ease global market anxiety."

[Photo : YONHAP News]