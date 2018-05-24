Saudi Arabia Assures S. Korea of Stable Oil Supply

Write : 2018-05-21 09:35:11 Update : 2018-05-21 11:45:07

Saudi Arabia Assures S. Korea of Stable Oil Supply

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has promised to make efforts to provide a stable oil supply to South Korea amid the continuing increase in crude oil prices. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that Minister Paik Un-gyu and the Saudi minister discussed the latest developments in the global oil market by telephone on Friday. 

During the phone talks, Al-Falih said his government will provide full support for a stable oil supply to South Korea, one of its major buyers. 

The Saudi minister reportedly said that he does not want shocks in the global oil market, but there is little need to increase production until the end of this year, considering the current supply and demand. 

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Al-Falih said he had called his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Russia, India as well as South Korea, to "coordinate global action to ease global market anxiety."

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>