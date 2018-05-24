Tech Shares Help Lift South Korean Stocks

2018-05-21

South Korean stocks were lifted on Monday as gains in leading technology shares helped to offset losses in other major shares.  

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added four-point-92 points, or point-two percent, to close the day at two-thousand-465-point-57.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also strengthened, gaining three-point-51 points, or point-four percent, closing at 872-point-96. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-eight won against the dollar as the greenback strengthened across the board, ending the session at one-thousand-85-point-four won. 






[Photo : YONHAP News]

