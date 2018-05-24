Tech Shares Help Lift South Korean Stocks

South Korean stocks were lifted on Monday as gains in leading technology shares helped to offset losses in other major shares.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added four-point-92 points, or point-two percent, to close the day at two-thousand-465-point-57.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also strengthened, gaining three-point-51 points, or point-four percent, closing at 872-point-96.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-eight won against the dollar as the greenback strengthened across the board, ending the session at one-thousand-85-point-four won.















[Photo : YONHAP News]