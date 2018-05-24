Research: 1 in 2 Young S. Koreans Switch Jobs over 10 Years

Write : 2018-05-22 13:58:21 Update : 2018-05-22 14:26:32

Research: 1 in 2 Young S. Koreans Switch Jobs over 10 Years

A survey says that around half of young South Koreans have switched jobs at least for once over the past ten years. 

The Korea Employment Information Service(KEIS) tracked seven-thousand-987 people who were aged 15 to 29 in 2007, and found that 53-point-two percent changed jobs in the ten years since. 

Job-switchers quit one company for another two-point-13 times on average during the ten-year period, with some people switching jobs as many as 12 times. 

Researchers found the smaller the company is, the lower job security it offers and the bigger the mismatch between an employee’s major and assigned work, the higher chances he or she will leave the company. 

The average salary of those changing jobs was six-point-two percent lower than that of those who stayed with the same job. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>