Research: 1 in 2 Young S. Koreans Switch Jobs over 10 Years

A survey says that around half of young South Koreans have switched jobs at least for once over the past ten years.



The Korea Employment Information Service(KEIS) tracked seven-thousand-987 people who were aged 15 to 29 in 2007, and found that 53-point-two percent changed jobs in the ten years since.



Job-switchers quit one company for another two-point-13 times on average during the ten-year period, with some people switching jobs as many as 12 times.



Researchers found the smaller the company is, the lower job security it offers and the bigger the mismatch between an employee’s major and assigned work, the higher chances he or she will leave the company.



The average salary of those changing jobs was six-point-two percent lower than that of those who stayed with the same job.