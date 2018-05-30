S. Korea's Economic Growth Ranks 5th among OECD Nations in Q1

South Korea's economic growth rate ranked fifth among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the first quarter of the year, a sharp turnaround from three months earlier.



According to OECD data on Sunday, the country's economy expanded one-point-one percent in the January-March period from three months earlier, the fifth-highest among OECD member nations.



It marks a sharp turnaround from the previous quarter when it ranked near to the bottom at 34th among 35 OECD nations as the economy contracted point-two percent on-quarter.



The average growth rate of the 35 OECD nations came to half of a percent for the first quarter. Japan came in last with a growth rate of minus point-two percent.