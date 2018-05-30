Umbrella Union to Stage General Strike Monday

Labor unions plan to launch a general strike Monday to protest a revision bill which will incorporate some regular bonuses and welfare allowances into the minimum wage.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), one of the two main umbrella unions in South Korea, said that it will stage a general strike at 3 p.m. to block the passage of the bill at the plenary assembly session.



A union official said that workers at Hyundai Motor also plan to stage a two-hour strike at its plants from 1:30 p.m. Monday and hold a rally at 4 p.m. to protest the minimum wage bill.



The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) will also protest the bill.



Trade unionists claim the bill is a step backwards in terms of the country's minimum wage policy because it undermines the effectiveness of a January pay hike that saw the minimum wage rise 16-point-four percent to seven-thousand-530 won.



The bill, endorsed by the parliamentary environment and labor committee, will be put to a vote in a plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]