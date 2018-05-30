South Korean Stocks Boosted by Summit Preparations

South Korean stocks rose on Monday after the U.S. and North Korea stepped up preparations for their summit.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 18-point-16 points, or point-74 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-478-point-96.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also strengthened, gaining eleven-point-34 points, or one-point-31 percent, closing at 879-point-69.



U.S. officials are holding talks with their North Korean counterparts in the Demilitarized Zone this week to make arrangements for the summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-74-point-two won.