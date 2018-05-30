S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rebounds in May

South Korea's consumer confidence rebounded in May after five months of losses thanks to improved inter-Korean relations.



According to a survey by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) for this month stood at 107-point-nine, up eight tenths of a point from the previous month.



The May figure ended five consecutive months of losses that started in December last year.



The CCSI is produced by studying six key indices that gauge consumer confidence. A reading above 100 means that optimists outnumber pessimists on economic conditions.



The central bank attributed the rebound to improved investor sentiment on prospects of inter-Korean economic cooperation amid a reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula.



An index measuring people's sentiment regarding current economic conditions rose three points to 89 in May, while another index gauging the public's feelings toward economic conditions over the next six months jumped from 96 to 101 over the same period.

