Trade Minister Strives to Block EU Safeguards on Steel

Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong has visited Europe in response to the European Union launching inspections to consider safeguard measures on steel imports.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said from Monday to Friday, Kim held meetings with the EU Commission and government ministers in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic to explain Seoul's position on the move.



The EU launched the investigation in late March out of fear that foreign steel would be dumped in Europe as exports are blocked to the United States following new stiff tariffs on imported steel under the U.S. Trade Expansion Act.



Kim conveyed concern that the EU's safeguard inspections do not meet the conditions set by the World Trade Organization.



He also noted that if the EU imposes tariffs, related industries and consumers in Europe will also be negatively affected.



The minister argued that South Korean steel shipped to the U.S. and Europe are different in type, stressing that it is highly unlikely that exports meant for America will land in Europe.



He also pointed out that South Korean firms using steel products were contributing to creating jobs in Europe through local plants.



Kim met with Korean corporate officials in the Czech Republic and listened to their concerns and called for a joint response against trade protectionism by the government and private sector.



As part of efforts, he also attended trade ministerial meetings of the OECD and the WTO and discussed measures to defend the multilateral trade regime that is facing a crisis due to protectionist moves.