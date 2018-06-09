Labor Minister Defends Higher Minimum Wage

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-joo is pushing back against critics' assertions the increased minimum wage has widened income disparity and caused the disappearance of jobs.



Statistics Korea recently released data showing that the household income among the bottom 20 percent of the income bracket decreased in the first quarter of this year.



Kim told reporters in Geneva Wednesday income polarization would have worsened if the minimum wage had not been raised 16-point-four percent this year.



She said the raise in the minimum wage has helped low-income earners in the bottom bracket.



The minimum wage was legally increased in January to seven-thousand-530 won.

[Photo : YONHAP News]