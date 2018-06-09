S. Korean Stocks Rise on US Gains

Write : 2018-06-07 15:52:30 Update : 2018-06-07 16:00:54

South Korean stocks rose on Thursday as they tracked gains on Wall Street based on the release of strong economic data in the U.S.    

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 16-point-82 points, or point-69 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-470-point-58.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also strengthened, gaining ten-point-75 points, or one-point-23 percent, closing at 887-point-91. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-69 won.

