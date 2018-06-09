S. Korea Becomes Member of Organization for Cooperation Railway

Write : 2018-06-07 17:05:29 Update : 2018-06-07 17:09:37

S. Korea Becomes Member of Organization for Cooperation Railway

With support from North Korea, South Korea has officially joined the Organization for Cooperation Between Railways.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday, the organization's 28 member nations unanimously supported South Korea's full membership during their ministers' conference in Kyrgyzstan.

The organization, whose members include North Korea, China and Russia, was established to create and improve the coordination of international rail transport, especially between Asia and Europe.

North Korea, which had blocked the South's membership since 2015, has given its support this time around. 

With its full membership, South Korea anticipates participation in international initiatives, such as building a continental railroad through the Trans-Siberian Railway (TSR) and the Trans-China Railway (TCR).

