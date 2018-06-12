Coinrail Suspends Trading after Being Hacked

Write : 2018-06-11 11:12:58 Update : 2018-06-11 14:12:16

South Korea’s seventh largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinrail, has fully suspended trading after being hacked. 

The firm disclosed on its Web site on Monday that it was hacked in the early hours of Sunday. It said that for 40 minutes, some 40 billion won worth of virtual currency was taken out, or around 30 percent of the firm's assets. 

Coinrail said it is safely keeping the remainder of its money in a cold wallet and that after consulting with related exchanges, it took steps equal to freezing and retrieving money for two-thirds of the funds that were leaked. 

Coinrail holds some 150 billion won in assets and is the 90th largest virtual currency exchange in the world.

