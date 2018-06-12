Prosecutors Raid Shinhan Bank HQ

Prosecutors searched the head office of Shinhan Bank on Monday as part of a probe into alleged hiring irregularities.



Prosecutors from the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office also raided the homes of the bank’s personnel officials who are suspected of being involved in giving undue favors or special treatment to job applicants with ties to top bank executives or top-tier customers.



Last month, the Financial Supervisory Service requested prosecutors to look into Shinhan Financial Group’s subsidiaries after its month-long investigation found 22 cases of alleged hiring irregularities at the group between 2013 and 2017.



Of the 22, 13 were children of bank executives at that time and the remaining seven were children of influential officials.

[Photo : YONHAP News]