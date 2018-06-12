KOSPI Rises on Positive Outlook for US-N. Korea Summit

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Monday as a positive outlook for the U.S.-North Korea summit helped boost investor sentiment.



The KOSPI added 18-point-57 points, or point-76 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-470-point-15.



Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ weakened, losing one-point-93 points, or point-22 percent, closing at 876-point-55.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-75-point-two won.