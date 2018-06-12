Prices for Seven Out of Ten Processed Food Products Increase in Past Year

Write : 2018-06-11 17:11:33 Update : 2018-06-11 17:15:39

Prices for Seven Out of Ten Processed Food Products Increase in Past Year

The Korea Consumer Agency says prices of processed foods like cola and precooked rice have increased by as much as nine percent in the past year.

The agency's newly released report examined processed food products during the month of May.

It says prices for 17 out of 26 products analyzed, or 65 percent, rose in the past year, with cola topping the list with a nine-percent increase.

Prices of precooked rice jumped eight-point-four percent, while prices surged seven percent for fish cakes.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>