Prices for Seven Out of Ten Processed Food Products Increase in Past Year

The Korea Consumer Agency says prices of processed foods like cola and precooked rice have increased by as much as nine percent in the past year.



The agency's newly released report examined processed food products during the month of May.



It says prices for 17 out of 26 products analyzed, or 65 percent, rose in the past year, with cola topping the list with a nine-percent increase.



Prices of precooked rice jumped eight-point-four percent, while prices surged seven percent for fish cakes.

[Photo : KBS News]