Individual Biz Owners’ Bank Loans on Fast Increase

The amount of bank loans taken out by business owners is rapidly increasing in contrast to a slowdown in loans received by households.



The Bank of Korea revealed the phenomenon in a report released Tuesday on financial trends for May.



According to the report, individual business owners took out loans of more than 300 trillion won from banks as of late May, up two-point-one trillion won from the previous month.



It marked the first time that such loans topped 300 trillion won.



Such loans also grew at the fastest pace ever.



Between the first five months of the year, the amount of bank loans taken out by business owners jumped by eleven-point-three trillion, the largest growth to be posted for that same period in previous years since related data began to be compiled in 2008.













[Photo : KBS News]