S. Korean Stocks Post Small Loss as Investors Await Summit Outcome

South Korean stocks posted a small loss on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the historic U.S.-North Korea summit.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell one-point-32 points, or point-05 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-468-point-83.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell slightly, losing one-point-51 points, or point-17 percent, to close the day at 875-point-04.



U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement following their historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, the details of which were announced following the close of the stock markets.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-77-point-two won.