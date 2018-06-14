S. Korean Biz Community Welcomes Success of US-N. Korea Summit

The South Korean business community has welcomed the positive outcomes of the historic summit between North Korea and the United States.



The Korea Employers Federation said in a press release on Tuesday that the summit will help ease geopolitical risks on the Korean Peninsula and improve the credibility of local companies, creating a good chance to enhance domestic consumption and investment and boost economic growth.



Calling the summit a success, the Federation of Korean Industries said it will lay the foundation for a peaceful economic community in Northeast Asia. It added expectation that an era of great hope will unfold in the near future built on peace, prosperity and mutual respect.



The Korea International Trade Association also hoped the summit will be momentum for forming a future-oriented relationship between the U.S. and the North and for permanent peaceful coexistence and joint prosperity in Northeast Asia.

[Photo : KBS News]