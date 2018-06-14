Gaeseong Complex Firms Upbeat About Prospects on Resumed Operation

The association of South Korean firms which previously operated at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea has expressed hopes for reopening the inter-Korean business park, following the North Korea-U.S. summit.



The association's chairman Sin Han-yong said on Tuesday that the summits between the two Koreas and between Pyongyang and Washington have been held at such a fast pace and predicted economic cooperation will follow the same path.



He said the Gaeseong Industrial Complex will open before long and wished for success in cross-border economic cooperation.



A senior official at the association also said preparations should begin to produce Mao suits as South Korean firms will likely enter the North Korean market.



The official implied that tailoring a Mao suit and a regular Western suit can't be much different.















[Photo : KBS News]