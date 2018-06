The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, its second rate hike this year.



The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday increased the benchmark lending rate to a range of one-point-75 percent to two percent.



The widely anticipated hike is the second this year, after the central bank hiked the rates by a quarter of a percentage point in March.



Analysts are projecting the Federal Reserve will increase the rates again in September.