Government to End Exclusive Flight Contracts with Two Flagship Carriers

The government is expected to end its exclusive flight contracts with the country's two flagship carriers Korean Air and Asiana Airlines after 38 years.



According to the Finance Ministry on Thursday, starting from the second half of the year, public servants will no longer be bounded by the so-called government transportation request(GTR), which requires them to only use the two carriers when flying on business.



Government employees will now be allowed to use other airlines, including low-cost carriers for official travel.



The government signed the GTR agreement with Korean Air in 1980 and with Asiana Airlines in 1990.



The move comes as Korean Air's founding family members have been under fire for a series of irregularities and alleged illegal activities.

[Photo : YONHAP News]