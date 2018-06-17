Deliberations to Begin on 2019 Minimum Wage Hike

South Korea's Minimum Wage Commission is set to launch discussions on next year’s minimum wage.



The commission held an unofficial meeting on Thursday and said a general meeting will be held from next Tuesday to deliberate the rate of increase for 2019 and other related issues.



Noting that the deadline for deliberation is only two weeks away, the commission said it will continue to press the labor community to join the discussions.



Initially, the commission planned to launch six general meetings on Thursday, but they were canceled after labor boycotted it in protest of a revision to the minimum wage law.



The bill was passed by the National Assembly late last month and includes certain regular bonuses and welfare benefits in its calculation of minimum wages, a formula labor says undermines the purpose of the law.