Gov't to Further Consider CPTPP Entry

The government will decide whether or not to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) after more consideration. 

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Friday that though South Korea is expected to enjoy a growth in gross domestic product and improved industrial competitiveness if it enters the free trade zone, there is a need to collect more opinion from related industries and the public. 

Kim said he will promptly conclude a government stance on the matter. 

The CPTPP is a mega free trade deal led by Japan. Eleven countries — Japan, Australia, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei —signed the agreement earlier in March. 

Seoul was initially set to finalize a decision on whether to be part of the multinational accord within the first half of the year.

