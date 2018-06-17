Gov't to Further Consider CPTPP Entry

The government will decide whether or not to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) after more consideration.



Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Friday that though South Korea is expected to enjoy a growth in gross domestic product and improved industrial competitiveness if it enters the free trade zone, there is a need to collect more opinion from related industries and the public.



Kim said he will promptly conclude a government stance on the matter.



The CPTPP is a mega free trade deal led by Japan. Eleven countries — Japan, Australia, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei —signed the agreement earlier in March.



Seoul was initially set to finalize a decision on whether to be part of the multinational accord within the first half of the year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]