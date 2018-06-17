Finance Minister Vows Best Efforts to Tackle Poor Employment Conditions

The government has vowed to exert all-out efforts to tackle employment conditions which have reached their worst state in eight years.



Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon held an emergency meeting of related ministers on Friday and said a decrease in the working-age population and a drop in hiring by key industries exacerbated the current economic situation, calling employment figures for May "shocking."



The minister cited a lack of effort by businesses as another factor. He said the government has taken various measures to create jobs, but they haven't led to an improvement.



Kim said the government will aim to provide customized support to industries and revitalize domestic demand to create jobs. He also pledged efforts for deregulation, tax breaks and improving the labor structure to generate jobs.

