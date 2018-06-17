KOSPI, Won Weaken after ECB’s Dovish Interest Rate Decision

Write : 2018-06-15 16:07:31 Update : 2018-06-15 16:58:21

KOSPI, Won Weaken after ECB’s Dovish Interest Rate Decision

South Korean stocks and its currency weakened on Friday amid investor concerns over belt-tightening in the U.S. and the European Central Bank’s(ECB) dovish interest rate decision. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency hit a seven-month low. It weakened 14-point-six won against the dollar as the greenback rallied, ending the session at one-thousand-97-point-seven won.   

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 19-point-44 points, or point-80 percent, to close the day at a three-month low of two-thousand-404-point-04.   

In a statement on Thursday, the ECB said that it is set to maintain interest rates at record lows at least through the summer of 2019 and end its quantitative easing program in December. The sharp sell-off in the euro led to the strengthening of the dollar.   

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ strengthened, gaining one-point-66 points, or point-19 percent, closing at 866-point-22.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>