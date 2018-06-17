Operating Profit Margin in Manufacturing Hits Record High in Q1

The operating profit margin of South Korean manufacturers hit a record high of eight-point-eight percent in the first quarter.



According to Bank of Korea data, the operating profit to sales ratio of all South Korean firms, meanwhile, rose to seven-point-four percent in the first three months of the year.



The operating profit rate of companies in machinery and electric and electronics sectors also posted an all-time high of 15 percent on the back of brisk sales of semiconductors.



However, the seven-point-four percent profit margin of all industries would drop to five-point-three percent if tech giant Samsung Electronics and chip maker SK Hynix were excluded from the tally.

