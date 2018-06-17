Nuclear Operator to Close Wolsong-1 Early, Scrap Construction Plans

South Korea's nuclear power operator has decided to shut down the Wolsong-1 unit before the end of its life cycle and nullify the construction plans of four new plants.



The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) said on Friday that its board of directors approved the plans, which follow the government's nuclear phase-out plan.



The nation’s oldest reactor in the country's southeastern city of Gyeongju had its 30-year life cycle extended by ten years to operate until 2022, but has been out of operation since May, awaiting maintenance.



The KHNP also scrapped plans to build four new reactors in Uljin on the country's southeastern coast. It plans to seek government compensation for the cancelled project after legal reviews.



The government has pledged to scrap new nuclear programs and won't extend the life cycle of existing facilities to decrease the number of reactors to 14 by 2038.

[Photo : YONHAP News]