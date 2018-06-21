S. Korea Hosts Most Int'l Meetings for 2nd Straight Year

South Korea hosted the most international conferences for the second consecutive year in 2017.



According to the International Meetings Statistics Report published by the Belgium-based Union of International Associations, Korea hosted one-thousand-297 international conferences last year, an increase of 30 percent from 2016.



Among the cities in Korea, Seoul hosted the most meetings, a total of 688, up 31 percent from 2016.



Seoul came in third among the cities to host the most international conferences for the third consecutive year, after Singapore which hosted 877 and Brussels which hosted 763.



An official from the Seoul city government said the city would bolster the meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions industry or MICE by expanding related infrastructure.

[Photo : YONHAP News]