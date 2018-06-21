LS Group Fined over Illegal Inter-affiliate Trading

Write : 2018-06-18 14:24:34 Update : 2018-06-18 14:31:03

LS Group Fined over Illegal Inter-affiliate Trading

South Korea's antitrust watchdog has slapped a fine of nearly 26 billion won on LS Group for violating the Fair Trade Act. 

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said on Monday that it also filed a complaint with the prosecution against six executives and three entities of the conglomerate. 

According to the FTC, the LS Group owner family, together with LS Cable and System, invested in setting up LS Global Incorporated back in 2005 and then included the firm in a transaction of electrolytic copper. In that process, the owner family allegedly pocketed 19-point-seven billion won in commission fees. 

The trade commission found that under the command of the owner family, LS Global added high profits to electrolytic copper that was provided from LS-Nikko Copper at a price lower than the market price and then sold it to four LS subsidiaries. 

The commission said LS Global racked up nearly 13 billion won between 2006 and the present through the illegal inter-affiliate trading. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

