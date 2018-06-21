Police Seek Arrest Warrant for KT Chief

Police have requested an arrest warrant for KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu who is suspected of giving illegal donations to lawmakers.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday that it booked seven people, including Hwang, for their alleged involvement in the illegal donations and requested arrest warrants for four of the seven people.



Police suspect the KT chief created slush funds of one-point-two billion won between 2014 and 2017. He is accused of using 442 million won of the funds to provide illegal donations to a total of 99 legislators and candidates who lost in general elections.



Under the nation’s political fund law, a corporation or organization cannot donate political funds.

[Photo : YONHAP News]