S. Korean Stocks, Won Weaken Amid US-China Trade War Fears

South Korean stocks tumbled and the won weakened to a seven-month low on Monday as fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China intensified.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 27-point-80 points, or one-point-16 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-376-point-24.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ plummeted as investors offloaded tech shares, losing 25-point-99 points, or three percent, closing at 840-point-23.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at a seven-month low of one-thousand-104-point-eight won.



President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. will impose 25 percent tariffs on 50 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods. In retaliation, China said it will impose a retaliatory 25 percent tariff on U.S. goods worth 50 billion dollars, bringing the countries to the brink of a full-scale trade war.

[Photo : YONHAP News]