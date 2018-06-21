Moody's Keeps S. Korea's Rating at Aa2

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service says it is maintaining South Korea's rating at "Aa2."



The rating agency on Monday also said that its outlook for South Korea remains "stable," citing the country's resilience to global shocks, eased geo-political risks and sound public finances.



Moody's maintained its assessment of the threat to South Korea posed by geopolitical risk as "moderate."



It said that "considerable uncertainties related to the peace process persist" while geopolitical risks owing to historical tensions with North Korea have ebbed.



Moody's said South Korea's large and diversified economy will continue to demonstrate resilience to global shocks, adding the country's public finances will remain sound and are further enhanced by the ongoing implementation of structural reforms.