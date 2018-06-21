Labor Unions to Boycott Minimum Wage Committee Session

A committee of labor, management and government will hold a plenary session on Tuesday to discuss the minimum wage for next year.



The Minimum Wage Committee of the Economic and Social Commission of Labor, Government and Management is set to hold its first session on Tuesday afternoon at a regional office of the Labor Ministry in Seoul.



The committee has to decide on the minimum wage for next year by June 28th and notify the public no later than August fifth. The committee is comprised of 27 members, nine from each of the three relevant parties.



However, the two umbrella unions -- the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) -- plan to boycott the meeting in protest of recent revisions to the minimum wage bill.



The two unions plan to file a constitutional petition against the bill and hold a news conference on Tuesday to call for scrapping the amendment, which incorporates certain regular bonuses and welfare benefits in its calculation of the minimum wage.

[Photo : YONHAP News]