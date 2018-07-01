S. Korea’s Consumer Sentiment Falls to 14-Month Low in June

South Korea's consumer confidence dropped to a 14-month low for June amid slow employment and an intensifying U.S.-China trade row.



According to a Bank of Korea(BOK) survey on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index for this month stood at 105-point-five, down two-point-four points from the previous month.



The June index marked the lowest figure since April last year and the on-month decrease represents the largest drop since November 2016, when it fell six-point-four points.



But it is still above 100, which means optimists outnumber pessimists on economic conditions.



The BOK attributed the drop to a sharp decrease in job growth and renewed concerns about U.S.-China clashes on trade issues.