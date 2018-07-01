US-China Trade Worries Continue to Pull Down S. Korean Stocks

Write : 2018-06-26 15:58:58 Update : 2018-06-26 16:56:24

South Korean stocks continued their recent slide on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China affected investor sentiment.   

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell by point-98 percent at one point during trading before rebounding off the back of institutional buying. It closed the day at two-thousand-350-point-92, falling six-point-96 points, or point-30 percent, from the previous day. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also weakened, losing four-point-60 points, or point-55 percent, closing at 831-point-40. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-114-point-eight won.





  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>