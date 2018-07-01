Trade Terms Worsen as Oil Prices Soar

South Korea's terms of trade have deteriorated as rapidly rising global oil prices are pushing up import costs.



The amount of imports that can be purchased by a single export unit has plunged to the lowest level in three and a half years.



According to Bank of Korea data on trade indexes and trade terms for the month of May, the terms of trade index for products came to 93-point-23 last month, down five-point-three percent from a year earlier.



It's the lowest reading since the end of 2014 and the steepest on-year drop since April 2012 when the index lost seven-point-five percent.



The terms of trade index for products measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of its exports.



The falling index is in big part due to rising global oil prices which soared 46-point-seven percent last month from a year ago.

