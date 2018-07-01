12-Yr-Olds to be Allowed Own Check Card

Children as young as 12 years old will be able to get a check card under their own name from September.



South Korea's Financial Services Commission(FSC) and the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) announced the plan on Tuesday at a meeting with the chief executives of local credit card firms.



Under the current law, check cards can only be issued to those 14 years old or over. The financial watchdogs say adjusting the age threshold for check cards was necessary because children under 14 years old are allowed to open bank accounts through their legal guardians.

[Photo : YONHAP News]