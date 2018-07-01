Korean Air Chief Summoned for Questioning over Alleged Tax Evasion, Embezzlement

Korean Air and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho has been summoned for questioning over allegations of tax evasion and embezzlement.





The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said it will summon and question the chief of Korea's major airline company at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.





The prosecution has been probing the alleged tax evasion after the Seoul Regional Office of the National Tax Service filed a complaint on allegations that Cho and his siblings failed to pay over 50 billion won in inheritance tax.





The Cho family is also accused of embezzling more than 20 billion won through illegal inter-affiliate deals.







