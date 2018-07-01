Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Mitsubishi to Recall 12,000 Vehicles

Write : 2018-06-27 10:06:44 Update : 2018-06-27 10:16:16

Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Mitsubishi to Recall 12,000 Vehicles

Three foreign carmakers will voluntarily recall some 12-thousand vehicles to fix faulty parts. 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday that German automaker Mercedes-Benz and Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi will recall some 12-thousand vehicles across 29 models.   

Mercedes-Benz plans to recall about nine-thousand vehicles across 26 models, including the C220 CDI, for airbag defects or components linking oil cooler pipes. 

Nissan will recall about 26-hundred units of its Altima 2.5, found to have faulty parts between the engine and automatic transmission.

Mitsubishi Motors will recall about 500 vehicles of its two models including the Outlander, due to quality issues with sunroofs. 

Car owners can receive free repairs from service centers. Automakers will notify owners of the recall via mail and text messages, and reimburse those who have already paid for repairs. 


