S. Korea on Alert as US Aims to Slap High Tariffs on Imported Cars

Anchor: The South Korean auto industry and the nation’s exporters are on alert as the U.S. seems likely to slap high tariffs on imported automobiles before the year’s end. Amid such concerns, South Korea’s trade minister will head to the U.S. on Wednesday to convey Seoul’s woes.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong on Tuesday assessed that South Korea’s exports, which had remained brisk, are starting to show signs of instability.



Speaking during a public-private export investment meeting in Seoul, Kim vowed particular efforts to respond to the U.S.’ investigation into imported cars, launched in May under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act.



He said the government is considering forming a public-private task force, presenting a letter of opinion and holding hearings to address the U.S.’s move to enforce tariffs.



Last year, South Korea exported automobiles and auto parts worth 19-point-six billion dollars to the U.S. That’s five times larger than steel exports.



Of the two-and-a-half million cars South Korea exported to other countries, a third, or 850-thousand units, were shipped to the U.S.



If the U.S. applies tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars as indicated by President Donald Trump, South Korea’s exports will inevitably face a blow in price competitiveness.



What’s more alarming is that Trump could push for the tariffs at an early date in a bid to secure blue-collar voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu is also set to convey Seoul’s concerns over such tariffs when he visits the U.S. from Tuesday.



During his four-day stay, Paik will attend the World Gas Conference in Washington and will meet with U.S. congressional and business leaders to convey South Korea's position on the probe into imported vehicles.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]