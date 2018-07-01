S. Korean Stocks, Won Fall Amid Lingering Trade Fears

South Korean stocks fell slightly and the local currency dropped to a more than seven-month low against the dollar on Wednesday amid mounting trade friction between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-89 points, or point-38 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-342-point-03.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also weakened, losing four-point-71 points, or point-57 percent, closing at 826-point-69.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-six won to hit its lowest level since November 14th last year.





















