S. Korean Stocks, Won Fall Amid Lingering Trade Fears

Write : 2018-06-27 15:48:07 Update : 2018-06-27 17:15:11

South Korean stocks fell slightly and the local currency dropped to a more than seven-month low against the dollar on Wednesday amid mounting trade friction between the U.S. and China.   

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-89 points, or point-38 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-342-point-03. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also weakened, losing four-point-71 points, or point-57 percent, closing at 826-point-69. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-six won to hit its lowest level since November 14th last year. 










