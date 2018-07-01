No. of Newborns in April Hit Record Low at Less than 30,000

Write : 2018-06-27 16:40:01 Update : 2018-06-27 18:02:36

The number of babies born in South Korea last month has hit another record low. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 27-thousand-700 infants were born in April, down by eight-point-nine percent from the same month last year. 

It is the first time less than 30-thousand babies were born in the month of April since related data began to be compiled in 1981. 

It also extends an on-year decline in the number of newborns to 29 consecutive months since December of 2015. 

Lee Ji-yeon, who handles the census within the statistical agency, attributed the latest drop to an on-month decline by around eleven percent in the number of women aged 33, the age group that is most actively giving birth in the nation.

