No. of Newborns in April Hit Record Low at Less than 30,000

The number of babies born in South Korea last month has hit another record low.



According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 27-thousand-700 infants were born in April, down by eight-point-nine percent from the same month last year.



It is the first time less than 30-thousand babies were born in the month of April since related data began to be compiled in 1981.



It also extends an on-year decline in the number of newborns to 29 consecutive months since December of 2015.



Lee Ji-yeon, who handles the census within the statistical agency, attributed the latest drop to an on-month decline by around eleven percent in the number of women aged 33, the age group that is most actively giving birth in the nation.

[Photo : KBS News]