Gov't Postpones Regulatory Reform Check Due to Slow Progress

Write : 2018-06-27 16:55:24 Update : 2018-06-27 18:05:44

The government has postponed a debate session on regulatory reform at the request of Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon. 

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Lee asked early in the day for the meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday afternoon, to be delayed as he said it needs to be augmented to meet the public’s expectations. 

President Moon Jae-in accepted the request, while expressing his frustration with slow progress on the issue, and said he wants to see more visible outcomes. 

The meeting had been arranged to follow through with the previously announced regulatory reform-related plans, including the introduction of a system which allows businesses to test their innovative business ideas without regulation for a certain period of time.

