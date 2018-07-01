Key Labor Union to Rejoin Minimum Wage Negotiations

One of the country’s two largest umbrella labor union has agreed to return to the minimum wage negotiations for next year.



The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) on Wednesday announced the decision to resume talks with the management and government.



The move came as the FKTU reached agreement with the ruling Democratic Party on the thorny minimum wage issues.



The more militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) still refuses to join the three way dialogue.



The government's Minimum Wage Commission plans to hold a meeting on Thursday to schedule additional negotiation meetings.



The commission must deliberate on the next year's minimum wage by mid July.

