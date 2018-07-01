Samsung, Apple Settle to End 7-Year Patent Dispute

Samsung Electronics and U.S. tech giant Apple have settled a patent dispute after seven years of a legal battle.



In a court filing Wednesday, Lucy Koh, a judge in Northern California’s district court said the two companies had informed her that they had reached a settlement over Apple’s allegations that Samsung violated its patents by copying the design of the iPhone.



The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.



Last month, the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, ruled against Samsung and ordered the company to pay Apple 539 million dollars for infringing on its design, a decision that raised objections from Samsung.



But before the two smartphone rivals returned to court yet again, they agreed on a settlement to end the legal dispute that started in 2011.















[Photo : KBS News]