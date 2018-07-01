Samsung, Apple Settle to End 7-Year Patent Dispute

Write : 2018-06-28 08:48:36 Update : 2018-06-28 10:53:51

Samsung, Apple Settle to End 7-Year Patent Dispute

Samsung Electronics and U.S. tech giant Apple have settled a patent dispute after seven years of a legal battle. 

In a court filing Wednesday, Lucy Koh, a judge in Northern California’s district court said the two companies had informed her that they had reached a settlement over Apple’s allegations that Samsung violated its patents by copying the design of the iPhone. 

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. 

Last month, the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, ruled against Samsung and ordered the company to pay Apple 539 million dollars for infringing on its design, a decision that raised objections from Samsung.  

But before the two smartphone rivals returned to court yet again, they agreed on a settlement to end the legal dispute that started in 2011.






[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>