Automakers Protest US Auto Import Tariff Plan

Anchor: The U.S.' move to slap high tariffs on imported cars is causing concerns both at home and abroad that the higher tariffs will deal a significant blow to the U.S. auto industry. South Korean carmakers also voiced their concerns in a statement presented to the U.S. government.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: In May, Hyundai Motor Company sold roughly 65-thousand units in the U.S., up more than ten percent from a year ago.



The South Korean carmaker manufactures nearly half of the cars it sells in the American market in the U.S. and has employed more than 25-thousand people for the operation.



Hyundai cited these facts in a written statement it jointly presented to the U.S. government with Kia Motors Corporation in a bid to prevent Washington slapping tariffs of 25 percent on imported automobiles and auto parts, a move that would inevitably deal a blow to the U.S. labor market.



If put in place, the tariffs would drive up the production costs of U.S. plants which could lead to a drop in profitability and ultimately prompt the U.S. to slash employment and investments.



U.S. automakers, including General Motors and Ford, are also protesting the high tariffs. Some experts say that a drop in car production in the U.S. could result in as many as 620-thousand people losing their jobs.



Je Hyun-jung, an expert at the Korea International Trade Association, said a large number of global carmakers, including Hyundai and Kia Motors, have contributed to creating jobs in the U.S., adding if Washington takes a step on imported cars, the move will likely hit the U.S.' overall economy.



Despite the growing objections to the tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a preliminary investigation into imports of autos and auto parts will be completed within three or four weeks.



An outline of Washington’s plan on auto imports is set to emerge once the Commerce Department holds a related hearing on July 19th.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]