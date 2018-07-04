92% of S. Korean Population Live in Urban Areas

South Korea's territory measures over 106-thousand square kilometers and nearly 92 percent of its population live in a city.



That’s according to statistics released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday on urban planning for the year 2017 that include data on the size of urban areas and the number of residents.



Under domestic law on the planning and use of national territory, the country's total land mass measures over 106-thousand-108 square kilometers, of which urban areas account for 16-point-six percent.



About 47-point-five million people or 91-point-eight percent of the total population of nearly 51-point-eight million reside in cities.

