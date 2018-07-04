S. Korea, US May Sign Revised FTA in September

South Korea and the United States are expected to sign a revision to their free trade agreement(FTA) as early as September, six months after they agreed on it in principle.



An official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a media briefing at the Government Complex in Sejong City on Monday that the two countries have virtually completed all discussions on the wording of the revised pact, except for the assessment of the potential impact of the revision and discussions on some technical areas.



The official said it faithfully reflects already announced result, with no addition.



The U.S.’ stance, according to the official, is that it will sign the revision after the American Congress wraps up related discussions, adding the signing could come as soon as September.

